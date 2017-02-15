2018 Jaguar lineup underpinned by new 247-hp I4 engine

Jaguar's got some big changes coming to its lineup for the 2018 model year.

The biggest is the introduction of a new engine -- a 247-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged I4. It's part of the modular Ingenium engine family, and it features direct injection, variable valve lift and an integrated exhaust manifold that should reduce warmup times.

This new four-banger will come with 25t badging on the three vehicles that will offer it -- XE, XF and F-Pace. Its affordable nature is responsible for the 2018 XF's drop in base price to $47,775.

Enlarge Image Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow

The XF and F-Pace both gain a new trim, Portfolio. Meant to be a limited edition, fancy-pants trim that appeals to a lust for luxury, both Portfolio variants sport a 340-horsepower V6 and updated 22-way power adjustable front seats. You'll have to pay to play, though. The F-Pace Portfolio costs $63,200, while the XF Portfolio costs $68,025.

The XE, on the other hand, picks up a new XE S trim. This uses the same 3.0-liter V6 as the Portfolio models (and other variants), but it bumps the power output to 380 hp. The XE also picks up an optional 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, because replacing gauges with screens is all the rage right now.

There are also two new pieces of safety tech for all three models. Forward Traffic Detection works with the optional surround-camera system to detect items crossing the vehicle's path, and it's designed to be helpful when visibility is limited. Forward Vehicle Guidance provides a visual representation of the front end and front wheels, along with a parking distance readout to better complete tight maneuvers.

Jaguar's 2018 model year will arrive in dealerships in May, which is sort of annoying, because 2017 isn't even halfway over by that point. Before we know it, we'll be buying 2020 models in 2018.