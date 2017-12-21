Jaguar reportedly drops I-Pace pricing on early Dutch reservation holders

While details on the I-Pace from Jaguar have been bouncing around the internet since its debut at last year's LA Auto Show, we've been sadly left in the dark where pricing and options are concerned, until now.

Rumors are coming out of the Netherlands that certain very early reservation-holders have received pricing and options information from Jaguar. Why now and why the Dutch? Who can say? That said, the figures are encouraging with the base I-Pace coming in at around the $76,000 mark (converted from Euro, before VAT) and featuring 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and a sound system by Meridian Audio.

Upscale I-Pace models get bumped up to 20-inch wheels (presumably for street cred) and receive further niceties such as leather, adaptive cruise control, power seats and tailgate and HUD. The top-spec I-Pace First Edition will allegedly set you back $98,773 (again, converted from Euro and pre-VAT) though pricing is expected to differ from market to market, so take these figures with a grain of salt.

"We have said I-Pace will be priced in line with other luxury BEV competitors and above F-Pace," Nathan Hoyt, product communications manager for Jaguar Land Rover North America, said when asked for confirmation of pricing.

Jaguar hasn't been playing it particularly close to the chest when it comes to tech specs for the I-Pace. We know that it should ship with a 90-kWh battery pack that is said to be good for 220 miles of range on the EPA cycle. Performance is expected to be brisk, given that Jaguar is billing the I-Pace as a "Performance SUV," but again, we lack hard numbers. We do know that Jaguar has been running a test fleet of around 200 I-Pace SUV's all over Europe to help iron out any kinks before the projected on-sale date of the second half of 2018.

According to Jaguar, we can expect more details on the I-Pace come spring of next year as production models are finalized.