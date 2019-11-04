Lister embraces electric with Jaguar I-Pace concept

Lister

Consider Lister's aspirations to be to Jaguar what AMG is to Mercedes-Benz these days. The company has a dotted history of building its own sports cars and working closely with Jaguar, but these days, it's solely focused on the British luxury marque.

For its next act, it's going electric. The tuning company said on Monday that it will produce a limited number of what it calls the SUV-E concept. Basically, this is a Jaguar I-Pace that's had a session on the massage table with Lister. The changes go deeper than painting the electric SUV the company's traditional green and yellow racing colors.

There's a laundry list of carbon-fiber parts tacked on, such as the bumpers, splitters and hood. The carbon fiber shaves 62 pounds off of the hefty SUV. The I-Pace gets a set of wider hips as well, thanks to fender extensions, while new Lister-designed wheels fill out the arches.

Lister isn't dishing out performance figures yet, but there's new software that'll crank out more power from the electric motors. The added oomph will help the SUV go from 0-60 mph in 4 seconds. Underneath, there's also a fully adjustable suspension that, by default, lowers the I-Pace to help with the more aggressive looks.

I'm quite curious to hear how Lister has tuned the "exhaust" sound since, well, electric cars don't make any noise. The company noted it complies with electric vehicle regulations that require EVs to produce noise under a certain speed, but it's not clear how "aggressive" the tone will sound. Hopefully it's something like the Porsche Taycan -- because the electric sedan proves EVs can sound cool.

The company didn't say how many it will build, but the Lister I-Pace will be limited in numbers. The final production run will be based on expressed interest and preorders, and those who do raise their hand will be able to customize the car inside and out. The cost of entry? £125,000 -- that's $161,000 at the current exchange rate.