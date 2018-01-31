Electric Cars

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV can charge hella quick

It'll receive its official debut on Mar. 1, ahead of the Geneva Motor Show.

Jaguar

Jaguar has been teasing the all-electric I-Pace SUV since its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2016. Now, we finally know when it will debut -- and we know a little more about its electric drive system.

Jaguar announced Wednesday that the I-Pace EV will get a proper unveiling on Mar. 1 at 1 p.m. ET, five days before its second debut at the Geneva Motor Show. The reveal will be livestreamed, so you don't need to worry about missing out on the action.

In addition to the reveal news, Jaguar let slip one important detail about the I-Pace -- it can charge in a hurry. With a 100-kW DC fast charger, the I-Pace can fill its battery from zero to 80 percent in about 45 minutes.

That's roughly the same amount of time it takes to fill a long-range Tesla at one of its Supercharger stands, but Superchargers crank out north of 120 kW. Thus, it's likely that the I-Pace won't be able to match Tesla's longer-range cars, but we'll find out soon. When it debuted, Jaguar estimated the I-Pace's range at about 220 miles, thanks to a 90-kWh battery pack.

The automaker also put out a video of the I-Pace undergoing winter testing. That's not especially groundbreaking, because nearly every car on the market is tested in similar conditions before going on sale -- consumers occasionally live where it gets cold, after all. It will be interesting to see how the temperatures affect the I-Pace, though. Extreme heat and cold are very effective at reducing EVs' overall range.

While production output numbers are likely different from the concept, Jaguar's O.G. I-Pace specs are pretty impressive -- 220 miles of range, about 400 horsepower, more than 500 pound-feet of torque and a 0-to-60 time in the 4-second range. We'll see how much of that translates to the road in about a month.

