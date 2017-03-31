Jaguar will sell you a like-new E-Type for $356,000

It's traditionally pretty hard to get your hands on a like-new vintage sports car, but Jaguar is about to make it a little easier... sort of.

Jaguar will offer up 10 examples of the E-Type Reborn, the first of which will debut next week at the Techno-Classica Essen show in Germany. Jaguar will source an original E-Type and restore the living bejeezus out of it, bringing it back to factory-fresh specification before selling it off to a very lucky customer.

The restoration will take place according to the original 1960s specification, using Jaguar's massive library of records and drawings, as well as its collection of classic-car parts. The car you see here is the first example of the E-Type Reborn, a Series 1 in gunmetal gray. It went to California in 1965, accumulating 78,000 miles before being stored in the '80s.

There are some slight tweaks to the formula, though. Jaguar replaced "safety-critical" components, and certain body panels may have to be reverse-engineered, to eliminate rust spots or damage wherever necessary. It still sports a 265-horsepower I6 and four-speed manual, and it's estimated to hit 60 mph in 7.0 seconds.

Depending on the customer's preference, Jaguar will throw a few upgrades to the E-Type Reborn. It can boost cooling capability, install a full-syncromesh transmission for easier shifting and upgrade the brakes to the Series 2 specification.

Of course, you'll have to pay for the privilege of driving a time machine. The base price for an E-Type Reborn is £285,000, which converts to $356,000. That's before any sort of upgrade, too. But what you get for the cash is an actual piece of history that should drive like it did back in the 1960s.

The E-Type Reborn is Jaguar Land Rover's latest restoration project. It also offers a restored version of the 1978 Range Rover Classic, and like this E-Type, only 10 will be built. Jaguar also revived the XKSS program, promising to build nine examples of the XKSS (a road-legal D-Type) that were originally destroyed in a 1957 factory fire.