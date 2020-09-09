Infiniti QX60 concept coming on Sept. 24

Infiniti

The Infiniti QX60 Monograph concept will debut later this month, the automaker confirmed Tuesday, giving us our first glimpse at the design direction for the brand's next crossover. The unveiling will take place at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) on Sept. 24 via a livestream from Infiniti's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan.

"The QX60 Monograph is a design study for the brand's three-row SUV," Infiniti said in a statement. That means we won't have any details about powertrains or infotainment tech or driver-assistance features -- instead, the Monograph will simply focus on showing us what's in store for the next-generation QX60.

We can't really see much from the accompanying teaser image, aside from an LED lighting signature and an illuminated badge on the grille. We can kind of make out the Monograph's wide, upright stance, but we'll have to wait until Sept. 24 to see more.

A refreshed QX60 can't come soon enough. Despite being Infiniti's best-selling vehicle in 2019, with just 43,162 sales, the QX60 was outpaced by most other luxury competitors -- even the also-pretty-old Acura MDX. The QX60 shares its platform with the Nissan Pathfinder crossover, which is also scheduled to be overhauled in the very near future. Here's hoping some sturdy new bones can breathe some life into both models.