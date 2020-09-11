Hyundai recalls 180,000 Tucson SUVs over fire risk

Hyundai

A total of 180,000 Hyundai Tucson SUVs from the 2019-2021 model years will need to go back to the dealer after the automaker issued a new recall for the vehicle. In documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this week, Hyundai said a faulty ABS module increases the risk of a fire starting.

Hyundai believes quality control missed the issue during production. Specifically, the residue from the ABS module's soldering process at the supplier level can accumulate on the component and cause an electrical short, especially in heat and humidity. Owners may notice smoke coming from the engine compartment, a burning or melting odor and see the ABS light illuminate on the dashboard.

The automaker noted it's aware of fires related to the recall but did not disclose how many.

This is now the third recall in as many years that Hyundai has issued that relates to a faulty ABS module. In 2018, the automaker recalled nearly 88,000 Azera and Sonata vehicles after discovering water could spark an electrical short. Earlier this year, the automaker recalled 229,000 Kia Sorento and Sedona vehicles, also for the possibility of an ABS module causing an electrical short, and in turn, a fire. Hyundai did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment when asked if the latest recall is related.

Once technicians have a look at the Tucson, they'll replace the ABS module outright. Hyundai plans to start the recall campaign on Oct. 30, with mailed notices heading to owners at that time.