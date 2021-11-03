Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Hyundai Seven SUV concept teased ahead of LA Auto Show debut

The images don't give us much, but we're digging the look of the lounge-like chair that we suspect lives in the SUV's second row.

48550-hyundaimotorteasessneakpeekofsevenall-electricsuvconceptEnlarge Image

Well this sure looks comfy.

 Hyundai

The Los Angeles Auto Show approaches, and that means that vehicle debuts are soon to be thick on the ground. The latest automaker to confirm an LA Auto Show debut is Hyundai, teasing its new Seven concept on Wednesday with a handful of images.

Now, you're probably thinking to yourself, "Seven? Isn't Hyundai just now getting started with the Ioniq 5? What happened to 6? Do numbers even mean anything anymore?" And you could be forgiven for the confusion, but based on the images that Hyundai shared, that Seven number could be a reference to how many seats it will have. See the swiveling armchair-looking thing pictured above? That sure looks like a second-row captain's chair to us, and indeed, Hyundai says it's meant to evoke a premium lounge experience.

Hyundai confirmed the Seven previews a new member of the Ioniq family, so expect it to take on the numerical Ioniq 7 moniker when the production version arrives.

The automaker will be pulling the sheet off the Seven concept at 9:55 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov. 17 -- the first LA Auto Show press day. The show itself will run Nov. 19-28. We'll be there to check it out in person, so stay tuned for more information.

