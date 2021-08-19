Hyundai Ioniq 6 reportedly delayed for battery size increase

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 EV is right around the corner, but word 'round the campfire is that the second model in Hyundai's new Ioniq sub-brand, aka Ioniq 6, is about to get delayed. According to a report published on Thursday by Green Car Reports, the Ioniq 6 is getting delayed by a few months, from spring 2022 to summer, so that it can get a bigger battery.

Now, in case you didn't know, the Ioniq 6 is modeled on the decidedly excellent Prophecy concept, which looks like a Porsche 911 and a Mercedes CLS-Class got together after a few too many bottles of Boone's Farm and a whole lot of Air Supply -- which is to say, it's fantastic.

The Ioniq 6 was initially reported to have a 72.6 kilowatt-hour pack, but now it's allegedly getting juiced up to 77.4 kWh, which should translate into a range somewhere north of 300 miles. That's going to make a fairly compelling case for people looking to buy a stylish long-range EV for a (likely) reasonable price that doesn't come from Fremont.

The Ioniq 6 will be based on Hyundai's modular EV-specific E-GMP platform, which also underpins the Ioniq 5 and will likely also underpin a whole gaggle of other electric cars from the South Korean automaker in the coming years.

We asked Hyundai for comment on the Ioniq 6's delay but didn't hear back in time for publication.