Hyundai Kona N officially teased on Instagram

Hyundai via Instagram

Hyundai's N performance division posted a trio of teasers on its Instagram account last week, all of which confirm some very good news: The Kona N is coming. This isn't exactly a shock -- we've known about the development of the Kona N for quite some time -- but to see it previewed in an official capacity means it should be here in the not-too-distant future.

The Kona N is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four that Hyundai uses in the Veloster N and upcoming Elantra N. That means there should be roughly 275 horsepower on tap, routed through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Hyundai does offer the Veloster N a six-speed manual gearbox -- and one will be available in the Elantra N, too -- but we're not totally sure it'll make its way to the Kona N crossover, awesome as that would be.

Unlike the Veloster and Elantra, which use front-wheel drive, the Kona N will have all-wheel drive. (That's another reason why it'll likely be DCT-only.) This will give the punchy little SUV better agility while cornering, essentially turning this small crossover into a proper hot hatch.

The Kona N will be sold in the US as part of Hyundai's commitment to offer seven N-badged models over the next few years.