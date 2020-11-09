Hyundai teased two new N-badged models on Monday: the sporty-looking Tucson N Line and the more powerful Elantra N. These will join a growing number of Hyundai performance offerings, and the automaker now confirms it'll have seven N-badged models on sale in the US in the next couple of years.
The first of Hyundai's N cars was the Veloster N, which is currently one of our favorite hot hatches. Then came the reveal of the Elantra N Line and Sonata N Line, both of which will be hitting dealerships soon. The fourth and fifth cars are the Elantra N and Tucson N Line that debuted Monday. The sixth and seventh models? Hyundai isn't saying right now, but we're 99.9% sure they'll both be variants of the subcompact Kona crossover.
The face-lifted Kona was revealed in European spec earlier this year, along with a sweet-looking N Line variant. A full-on Kona N has been rumored to launch for a while, and it's been spied testing on several occasions, using the same 275-horsepower engine as the Veloster N and Elantra N, but with all-wheel drive.
If our experiences with the Veloster N and Sonata N Line prototype are anything to go on, we're expecting really good things from these future N products. You'll never hear anyone at Roadshow say no to more performance cars.
Hyundai says more N and N Line models are coming
