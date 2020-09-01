2022 Hyundai Kona is sharper and sportier

Hyundai's facelifted compact crossover has some new tech features, too.
The Hyundai Kona gets a midcycle refresh for 2022, and there's a new sporty N Line model, too.
The N Line has body-color wheel arches and cladding, unique 18-inch wheels, and sportier bumpers with bigger intakes.
The N Line gets its own steering tuning, too.
On the inside, the N Line has red stitching, metal pedals and some N badges. The black seats are available with cloth, leather or suede upholstery.
The front end of the standard Kona has been totally redesigned with sleeker LED lights, a smaller grille and a new skid-plate design for the bumper.
Changes at the rear are more minimal, but the bumper has been redesigned and the LED taillights have a new look.
There are some new available colors, including this Surfy Blue.
On the inside, there's a redesigned center console with new climate controls, and Hyundai has also introduced new materials and color schemes.
The 2022 Kona has newly available features including a digital gauge cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and there's more active safety tech on offer.
