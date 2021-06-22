Hyundai Elantra N previewed as new sport compact nears reveal

Hyundai

Here comes the Hyundai Elantra N -- the sixth model to wear the Korean carmaker's young "N" badge, denoting the company's top echelon of performance. The brand teased the new car on Monday, showing off a little more than we've seen in the past, though this preview is limited to the rear clip only.

That's alright, because the rear end gives away plenty of sporting touches. The standard Elantra is already a sharp compact car with chiseled lines throughout. The N model's set to amplify things with a (functional) small wing spoiler, red accents and some large circular exhaust pipes. Those are actually quite refreshing in a world where stylized exhausts usually hide a rather plain-Jane pipe within. It's not hard to imagine an aggressive rear diffuser back there to round things out. Some large 19-inch multispoke wheels jazz things up further.

Our own Steve Ewing had a go in an Elantra N prototype last year and got to experience the nearly finished car ahead of time. He called it a four-door firecracker, so expectations are high. It'll borrow the Veloster N's 2.0-liter turbo-four, which should make around 275 horsepower here. A six-speed manual will be standard, though there will be an option for Hyundai's eight-speed dual-clutch transmission for those not into the three-pedal lifestyle.

It sounds like we don't have too much longer to wait for the hot compact sedan. Hyundai said it plans to reveal more info in the next few weeks, so stay tuned.