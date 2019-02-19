Crossovers

Hyundai's sub-Kona crossover expected to debut in New York

The A-segment crossover will be "distinctively different" than its larger Kona sibling.

2018 Hyundai KonaEnlarge Image

With its bold face (and bright green paint), the Kona certainly makes a statement in the compact crossover class.

 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Hyundai will soon launch a crossover smaller than the Kona in the US, and it sounds like we'll see the new super-small SUV at the New York Auto Show in April.

According to a report from Motor Trend, the A-segment utility vehicle won't just be a shrunken-down Kona. "It's smaller and it's distinctively different than Kona," SangYup Lee, head of Hyundai's Global Design Center, told Motor Trend. "This one is almost a very boxy, bold, bull-doggy character."

We're big fans of the Kona here at Roadshow. In our in-depth review of the compact crossover, we said it "shines in its segment," and that "its affordable price tag and approachable tech make it absolutely worth your consideration."

With Kona pricing coming in right around $20,000, we expect the A-segment SUV to undercut it by a few thousand dollars. We'll know more when the SUV shows its face in New York this spring.

