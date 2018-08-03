2018 Hyundai Kona is a curious one

  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona
  • 2018 Hyundai Kona

The Kona's exterior is a hot mess, but one with a purpose.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
1
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The Kona is just unusual enough to turn a head and have a random person quip, "What is that thing?"

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The Kona's bottom two trims make do with a 2.0-liter, naturally aspirated I4 putting out an ample-enough 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
3
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

But my tester sports the optional 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with 175 hp and 195 pound-feet.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
4
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

In conjunction with its optional all-wheel drive, this thing scoots.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
5
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Cheaper cars tend to have issues handling bad roads, but the Kona's suspension does a commendable job across Michigan's Martian landscape.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
6
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

But what it lacks in harshness, it more than makes up for in noise. Wind noise easily sneaks into the cabin, as does additional clamor from its 235/45R18 all-season tires.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
7
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

On the safety front, buyers can pick up automatic braking, forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist and rear parking sensors.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
8
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

It's a shame, though, that adaptive cruise control is nowhere to be found, and that the most important safety systems are hidden behind expensive trims.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
9
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Hyundai's newest, smallest SUV!

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
10
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
11
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
12
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
13
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
14
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
15
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
16
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
17
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
18
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
19
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
20
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
21
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
22
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
23
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
24
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
25
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
26
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
27
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
28
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
29
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
30
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
31
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
32
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
33
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
34
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
35
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
36
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
37
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
38
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
39
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
40
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
41
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
42
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
43
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
44
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
45
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
46
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
47
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
48
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
49
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
50
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
51
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
52
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
53
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
54
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
55
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
56
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
57
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
58
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
59
of 59
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Now Reading

2018 Hyundai Kona is a curious one

Up Next

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is a slickly styled family SUV

Latest Stories

Tesla's Model 3 Performance gets some real track time

Tesla's Model 3 Performance gets some real track time

by
AutoComplete: 19 states plus DC sue the EPA over emissions rollbacks
1:20

AutoComplete: 19 states plus DC sue the EPA over emissions rollbacks

by
Fiat Chrysler hopes to block Jeep-ish Mahindra Roxor from US

Fiat Chrysler hopes to block Jeep-ish Mahindra Roxor from US

by
Volkswagen R division will live on once EVs take over

Volkswagen R division will live on once EVs take over

by
Carfection talks new Bugattis and fast Lamborghinis

Carfection talks new Bugattis and fast Lamborghinis

by
GM asks feds to exclude Buick Envision SUV from Chinese tariffs

GM asks feds to exclude Buick Envision SUV from Chinese tariffs

by