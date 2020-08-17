Hummer EV logo possibly outed in trademark application

GMC

While there may be a new off-road toy in town (that'd be the 2021 Ram TRX), General Motors is banking on a big splash this fall with the GMC Hummer EV -- the reborn Hummer coming via the GMC division.

And while GM prepares for the electric pickup truck's debut soon, its badge likely made its way to the internet early. The Hummer Chat forum first posted the badge last week, but the filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office declares the logo was officially submitted on Aug. 7.

USPTO

GMC didn't immediately return Roadshow's request for comment, but it's hard to imagine what else this logo could be used for. The design is very evocative of the old Hummer badges, which overlapped the "H" with a numerical designation. The H1, H2 and H3 all featured a very similar logo.

This slightly modernized version also spells out "Hummer" in the large "H," and where a number often sat, the logo simply reads "EV." It's likely this look will not only make its way to the Hummer EV pickup scheduled to show face in a few months and the forthcoming Hummer EV SUV.

Following the truck's debut this fall, GM plans to start production a year later in fall of 2021. In top spec, it should boast a range of 400 miles on a single charge and 1,000 horsepower. And it'll square off with other pickups like the Tesla Cybertruck and the Rivian R1T.