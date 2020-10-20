Hummer EV seemingly leaks online ahead of big debut this evening

Jalopnik/GMC

Good job, internet, you've done it again. This is more than likely the GMC Hummer EV that's set for a formal debut Tuesday. But it looks like the electric pickup truck made an early, mistaken appearance on the internet last night.

According to Jalopnik, which first obtained and reported on the image you see here, the small and low-resolution photo showed up on a GMC advertisement displayed on CNN's website when viewing the site on an iPad. (Websites can display differently depending on what device you use.) GMC did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment, but I don't expect the brand to be too forthcoming about a leak this close to the new Hummer's reveal. We're fewer than 6 hours away from go time.

We only get a view of the front end and side profile from this ad screencap, but it looks a lot like the teasers we've seen in the past with the thin, reimagined Hummer grille and a no-frills look from the side. Perhaps most striking is what appears to be very little metal sitting atop a very beefy chassis. That front end is definitely made for some big-time approach angles, too. The GMC Hummer EV was probably never going to win any "sexiest car" awards, but it doesn't look too bad from the single view we have of it.

Although this is highly likely to be the pickup we'll see totally revealed this evening, a single leaked photo doesn't reveal its specs. We hope to learn more specifics about the battery, range and off-road chops the Hummer EV packs. We already know 1,000 horsepower is on the table, and something called "Crab Mode" is on the way. For the specifics, we have just a few more hours to wait.