GMC Hummer reveal hits Oct. 20, and the EV may crab-walk its way onto stage

General Motors is bringing back the Hummer, previously one of the thirstiest gas-guzzlers in its portfolio. This time, the Hummer is being dramatically reinvented as an electron-sipping truck under its GMC brand. On Monday, GMC announced that the much-anticipated electric truck's release date will be Tuesday, Oct. 20. You may remember that the model was supposed to debut months ago, but its unveiling fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

What's more, GMC has released a new teaser video showing one of the model's key new off-road features, Crab Mode. In the video, you can see the rear tires turning at a fairly extreme angle. Thus far, the company isn't providing any details as to the actual angle of that four-wheel-steering setup, but it looks to be enough to allow drivers to navigate around large obstacles instead of having to go over them.

This isn't the same as Rivian R1T and R1S' Tank Turn mode. With four electric motors capable of sending power in different directions at the same time, Rivian's Tank Turn mode allows the truck to spin on its own axis. Crab Mode is more of a side-stepping motion.

The same teaser video also reveals the truck's infotainment screen, which clearly shows a special splash screen for Crab Mode, and the inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Not only will the Hummer be officially revealed on Oct. 20, GM has revealed that reservations will be accepted the same day.

GM says that its Hummer EV will go big, offering 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque. Don't get too excited about that torque number though. It's more likely axle torque, not the SAE-approved spec we usually use when talking about twisting power. (Let Engineering Explained's Jason Fenske tell you what we mean.) Regardless, GMC says that power will be enough to propel the big EV to 60 mph in 3 seconds flat.

With the Hummer EV coming online, as well as the Rivian R1T, the Bollinger vehicles and whatever the Tesla Cybertruck ends up being, the electric truck wars are heating up. We can't wait to see which truck ends up on top.