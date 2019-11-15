Hummer electric pickup truck scheduled to kick off brand's rebirth in 2021

Hummer

Hummer went away during General Motors bankruptcy restructuring, which at the time, was understandable. Americans were crunched for cash and dumped their thirsty SUVs for smaller, more efficient cars.

As we knock on a new decade's door, my, how things have changed. Crossovers, SUVs and pickups are king and off-road models have struck a chord with buyers. That's left GM out of the party somewhat, but it's planning a heck of a comeback.

All sources point to GM resurrecting the Hummer brand for its first electric pickup truck, and according to information from Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions, we're going to see this pickup in 2021. The insight follows a report from the Detroit News on Thursday that cited additional forecasting sources claiming GM has an electric Cadillac Escalade and GMC Sierra in the works.

However, the electric pickup truck charge will, according to Fiorani, start with a new electric utility vehicle for an unconfirmed brand. It's quite likely this is for a reborn Hummer. The expert previously told Roadshow GM's planned brands set to receive electric utility vehicles includes a mystery "M-brand." This is likely Hummer. He told Roadshow in additional information that the assumed Hummer pickup will begin production in late 2021 to kick things off. A new Hummer SUV will arrive in early 2023, and both will be built at the Detroit-Hamtramck facility, per additional information from the Detroit News.

GM declined to comment on a reborn Hummer brand.

The 2021 Hummer pickup will be a low-volume model, presumably before GM ramps up production with the 2023 Hummer SUV. In six-month intervals, we'll then see an electric GMC pickup and then the electric Cadillac Escalade.

Fiorani noted this currently untapped space is getting crowded really quickly.

"In addition to the Cadillac, GMC, and Hummer models, Ford will introduce an electric F-150 along with a Lincoln SUV. Upstarts like Rivian, Bollinger, StreetScooter, Atlis and Hercules are attempting to break into this market as well, and that's not even including the electric crossovers and companies converting existing vehicles," he said.

All of this comes despite that no company has shown it's able to consistently turn a profit on electric cars.

Nevertheless, GM has dropped big bucks into a battery-electric platform for its upcoming utility vehicles. Known as the BT1 platform, it should mix unibody construction and a traditional body-on-frame style. GM has built this architecture from the ground up as a skateboard platform with components tucked and mounted neatly on a flat chassis.

Whether the world is ready for a Hummer comeback with a significant plot twist remains to be seen.