Huawei P30 is the latest phone you can use as a car key

Enlarge Image Huawei

Checking your pockets for your phone, wallet and keys is getting simpler thanks to the fact that you'll see be able to leave your keys behind. That's because more and more new cars can be unlocked and started with your phone. And the latest phone to offer that functionality for Audi vehicles is the newly announced Huawei P30 and P30 Pro.

Huawei announced Tuesday that the new P30 phones will be compatible with Audi Connect Key, a function that allows drivers of certain Audi vehicles, including the new E-Tron electric crossover, to leave their traditional keys at home. Instead, owners can choose to use their Android phone to unlock and drive the car. When configured, you need only hold your phone near the car's door handle to unlock it, and then place the phone into the wireless charging dock to be able to start the car.

Audi isn't the only automaker to let you unlock its vehicles with a phone. Last year, a consortium of carmakers, as well as Apple, agreed on a standard for using NFC phone pairing to unlock and drive cars. Volvo and Polestar plan to offer the functionality, and it'll also be offered on the upcoming Lincoln Aviator. BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla already have similar technology on certain models.

Our colleagues over at CNET have a more extensive run-down on the new Huawei P30 Pro phone, which will start at £699 in the UK for the basic P30 and £899 for the P30 Pro. It's worth noting that Huawei doesn't officially sell its phones in the US, so Stateside readers probably won't be able to grab the new model any time soon.