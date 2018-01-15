The results are in at the Detroit Auto Show and the winners of the 2018 North American Car and Truck of the Year come from Honda, Volvo and Lincoln. The competition was stiff in all three categories but the Accord, XC60 and Navigator managed to stand out from the crowd and impress the judges as something special.

The Volvo XC60 was the recipient of a complete redesign that updated the already well-liked midsize SUV to Volvo's stunning new design language. The competition in the Utility Vehicle of the Year category included Alfa Romeo's new Stelvio and Honda's Odyssey minivan.

"Like the XC90, the XC60 offers Volvo's distinct brand of luxury and it may even be more appealing than its bigger brother. The ride is exemplary, and when smartly equipped, it is a fine value," said Kirk Bell, NACTOY juror and freelance auto writer.

The North American Truck of the Year was Lincoln's all-new Navigator. The Navigator fell behind the curve for a long time and many people forgot it was the first full-size luxury SUV, but with the Navigator's bold new styling, they won't forget it again. Competitors in this class included members of the Lincoln's own extended family in the form of the Ford Expedition and Chevrolet's excellent off-roader, the Colorado ZR2.

"The 2018 Navigator received a more dramatic update than its Ford Expedition sibling and its impact for the brand will be stronger as a result. With its design now aligned with the Continental, the Navigator becomes an even more important image -- and the profit maker for Lincoln," said Ron Sessions of the New York Daily News.

The Honda Accord came out on top in the competition for North American Car of the Year, having to battle Kia's hot new Stinger and the newly retooled Toyota Camry. The Accord won out thanks to sleek new styling and a roomy, well-appointed interior.

"Honda seems to have executed some sort of magic trick -- not only is this 10th-generation Accord far sleeker and more decisively styled than its predecessor, it's somehow roomier inside, too," said Chris Paukert, a NACTOY juror and managing editor of Roadshow (in other words, us). "Even in low-end trims, it drives well and offers a strong amount of standard equipment."

2018 is shaping up to be another banner year in terms of new cars and trucks, so we're thrilled to see what ends up on the top of the heap next January.

Watch this space to not miss any of Roadshow's coverage of the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.