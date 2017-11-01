2018 Ford Expedition SUV nabs best-in-class fuel economy

It's been nearly an entire year since Ford unveiled the 2018 Expedition SUV at the Chicago Auto Show, and now, we're finally getting an idea of how thirsty this three-row ute-brute will be.

The rear-wheel-drive 2018 Ford Expedition will achieve an EPA-estimated 17 mpg city, 24 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined. That makes it the thriftiest SUV in its class, besting the Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe by 1 mpg across the board. It also beats out the Nissan Armada (14 mpg city, 19 mpg highway) and the Toyota Sequoia (13 city, 17 highway).

Enlarge Image Ford

Based on its highway rating, at a safe cruising clip, the Expedition will max out around 538 miles on a single tank of gas. That's enough to get you halfway from Chicago to Denver.

If you'd rather have four-wheel drive, the 2018 Expedition's highway mileage drops to 22, but its city rating stands firm at 17. No matter the drivetrain, the engine remains a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6, while many of its competitors are still making do with V8s.

Thankfully, there's plenty to keep the kids busy as you pass all those gas stations. The Expedition has a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capable of supporting up to 10 different devices, and the built-in entertainment system can stream television to the rear seats.

The 2018 Ford Expedition goes on sale in the very near future, with a starting price of $51,695.