Honda Will Build a CR-V-Based Fuel Cell EV in Ohio in 2024

The unnamed vehicle will have a plug for charging so you don't have to rely on hydrogen so much.

Honda Hydrogen Fuel Cell engine cover
While you'll still need to fill up with hydrogen for longer trips, being able to rely on a wall outlet will add more versatility.
Hydrogen fuel cells still represent a small slice of the electric-vehicle market share, since they rely on unique infrastructure, but Honda is not letting that slow down its aspirations. In 2024, the automaker intends to shake up the market a bit with a new fuel-cell vehicle based on an immensely popular car, with some unique features that could help it gain traction with buyers.

Honda this week announced that it will build a hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle at its Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, in 2024. While the vehicle does not yet have a public name, Honda did say that this new FCEV will be based on the CR-V SUV, one of the automaker's most popular offerings.

There's an interesting twist in here, too. While every other fuel-cell vehicle turns compressed hydrogen gas into electricity, which is used to propel the electric motors powering the vehicle, Honda's FCEV will ease the transition to hydrogen by offering a charging plug. This will, in Honda's words, "[enable] the driver to charge the onboard battery to deliver EV driving around town with the flexibility of fast hydrogen refueling for longer trips." So, in a sense, it's like a plug-in hybrid, but instead of gasoline, it uses compressed hydrogen.

The Performance Manufacturing Center usually deals with small-batch vehicles like the Acura NSX and limited-volume PMC variants of its standard road cars. Since the hydrogen CR-V requires some unique assembly processes, it makes sense that Honda would start production there.

Details about the new CR-V FCEV are light, and things will likely stay that way for a while. However, Honda did promise that more information about this car will be made available as we draw closer to the start of production in 2024.

