2022 Acura RDX costs a little more to start, PMC Edition climbs to $55,295

Enlarge Image Acura

Acura revealed the 2022 RDX's updates earlier this year, which include a fancy PMC Edition, but this past Friday, we learned how much it will cost. The SUV will start at $40,345 for a base trim with front-wheel drive. Climb all the way up the trim hierarchy and you arrive at the aforementioned PMC Edition. The price tag checks in at $55,295.

We'll start with the base SUV, which costs $900 more than last year. However, Acura baked in an updated design, new wheel choices, standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Amazon Alexa functionality. Additionally, there's a new digital speed read-out for the driver and a USB-C port. If you're simply looking for the least expensive way to go home with an RDX and the brand's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive badge, you're looking at $42,545 to start with, by the way.

Through there, you can add on the Technology and A-Spec packages. That bumps the price to $42,995 and $45,995, respectively, when combining the two on base RDX SUVs. For an AWD model, the cost climbs to $45,195 and $41,195. The AWD model also offers the Advance Package, which adds a 12-volt outlet in the cargo area, power folding mirrors, remote engine start and much more for $50,345. Combine the Advance and A-Spec packages and you reach a top-of-the-line RDX with a price of $52,345.

Back to the PMC Edition: The name of this limited-run model signifies hand-built quality at Acura's Performance Manufacturing facility in Ohio. The MDX and TLX also received this treatment, as did the RDX. However, this time the SUV comes in a swanky Long Beach Blue hue from the NSX and a pleasing Orchid Milano leather color. It's a lovely combination.

The updated RDX hits dealers on Nov. 2 and it's available for preorder now.