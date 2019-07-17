Hennessey Goliath 6X6 is a wild way to peacock in a Silverado

Enlarge Image Hennessey

Hennessey Performance builds some weird, wild stuff, especially when it comes to trucks. After building the VelociRaptor 6X6 as sort of an American equivalent to the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6X6, it followed that up with the Silverado-based Goliath 6X6. When it debuted, there was only a rendering included with the announcement, but now, we finally get to see the real thing.

Hennessey this week unveiled its first production Goliath 6X6. Based on a 2019 Silverado Trail Boss Z71, Hennessey hacks the thing to pieces, slapping in a whole 'nother rear axle with wheels, tires and brakes. The rear suspension has been totally revised, along with the body panels and truck bed.

There are more aesthetic and functional enhancements tucked away in the Goliath 6X6, too. The whole body gets lifted by eight inches, and the truck rides on six 20-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch BF Goodrich off-road tires. Hennessey also slaps on a new set of bumpers, LED lights and a new roll bar. If that's not enough, its engine gets a power upgrade, delivering 450 horsepower, some of which is probably necessary given all that extra heft it's lugging around.

What's even wilder is that Hennessey also includes a 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty on the kit. That said, it probably won't take too kindly to you sending it over a homemade ramp in your backyard, so perhaps it's worth digging into the fine print of that warranty before you go truly buck wild.

So, who's the lucky owner of the first Goliath 6X6? According to Hennessey's press release, it's headed to Bob Berrard, a car enthusiast and apparently also the owner of the largest potato farm in Wisconsin. Sounds like ol' Bob will have plenty of room to tear around in the Goliath 6X6. Considering the whole shebang costs $375,000, perhaps I should have studied potato farming in school.