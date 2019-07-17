Hennessey Goliath 6X6 looks like an absolute monster in production guise

  • Hennessey Goliath 6X6
Hennessey this week unveiled its first production Goliath 6X6.    

Based on a 2019 Silverado Trail Boss Z71, Hennessey hacks the thing to pieces, slapping in a whole 'nother rear axle with wheels, tires and brakes.    

The rear suspension has been totally revised, along with the body panels and truck bed.     

There are more aesthetic and functional enhancements tucked away in the Goliath 6X6, too.     

The whole body gets lifted by eight inches, and the truck rides on six 20-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch BF Goodrich off-road tires.    

Hennessey also slaps on a new set of bumpers, LED lights and a new roll bar.    

If that's not enough, its engine gets a power upgrade, delivering 450 horsepower, some of which is probably necessary given all that extra heft it's lugging around.

What's even wilder is that Hennessey also includes a 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty on the kit.     

The cost for one of these? A cool $375,000.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Hennessey Goliath 6X6.

