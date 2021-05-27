Gran Turismo heads to the Olympics to crown a digital Olympian June 23

PlayStation

Sixteen of the world's fastest Gran Turismo sim racing drivers have a shot to be named a real Olympian. After just over a week of qualifying, the roster's now set for Gran Turismo Olympic Virtual Series, PlayStation announced Wednesday. Who would've thought nights in front of the TV screen and a PlayStation could one day lead someone to becoming an Olympian?

Following the announcement of a new virtual series to accompany the 2021 Tokyo Olympics this past April, the final 16 drivers battled on digital racing circuits for 11 days to claim their spot for the finals, which kick off on June 23. The grid's set for three final races, and Italy's Valerio Gallo sits on top of the timesheet after clocking a 1:55.098 on Gran Turismo Sport's Tokyo Expressway South Inner Loop track. Each player drove a digital Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept Gr.3. Just 0.391 seconds split each of the drivers; this will be a highly contested event.

The final races will see sim racers tackle the video game's Tokyo Expressway East Outer Loop in a Toyota GR 86, then the Sardegna Road Track B in a GR Yaris and finally Dragon Trail Seaside in the same Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept each racer wheeled for qualifying.

Aside from motorsport and the FIA-Gran Turismo partnership, the committee announced the World Baseball Softball Confederation, Union Cycliste Internationale, World Rowing and World Sailing organizations will also each participate in the digital Olympic games. For those interested in watching the Gran Turismo Virtual Series, the final races will be broadcast on PlayStation's official Twitch channel.