Jaguar Vision GT SV is an all-electric and all-digital endurance racer

The car will make its debut in Gran Turismo in 2021.

Jaguar Vision GT SV endurance racer
Jaguar

Jaguar Vision GT SV endurance racer

The Vision GT SV is the latest in Jaguar's Vision series of concepts.

jag-gtsv-exterior-02-161220.png
Jaguar

This series is part of a larger Vision series involving the Gran Turismo racing game.

jag-gtsv-exterior-03-161220.png
Jaguar

This one is envisioned as an all-electric endurance racer.

jag-gtsv-exterior-04-161220.png
Jaguar

It uses four electric motors to achieve a top speed of 255 mph.

jag-gtsv-exterior-05-161220.png
Jaguar

Those motors combined make 1,877 horsepower and 2,478 pound-feet of torque.

jag-gtsv-exterior-06-161220.png
Jaguar

It claims a 0-60 time of just 1.65 seconds.

jag-gtsv-exterior-07-161220.png
Jaguar

The concept car blends many styling cues from Jaguar race cars of the past.

jag-gtsv-exterior-08-161220.png
Jaguar

These include the C-Type and D-Type as well as more modern Group C cars.

jag-gtsv-exterior-10-161220.png
Jaguar

The concept car is impossibly long and low, with the biggest wing we've seen in a long time.

jag-gtsv-exterior-11-161220.png
Jaguar

Look for the car in Gran Turismo in 2021.

jag-gtsv-interior-01-161220
Jaguar

Keep going for more pictures of the Jaguar Vision GT SV endurance racer concept.

jag-gtsv-interior-02-161220
Jaguar
jag-gtsv-interior-03-161220
Jaguar
jag-gtsv-interior-04-161220
Jaguar
jag-gtsv-ontrack-161220
Jaguar
jag-gtsv-ontrackrear-161220
Jaguar
