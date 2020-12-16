The car will make its debut in Gran Turismo in 2021.
The Vision GT SV is the latest in Jaguar's Vision series of concepts.
This series is part of a larger Vision series involving the Gran Turismo racing game.
This one is envisioned as an all-electric endurance racer.
It uses four electric motors to achieve a top speed of 255 mph.
Those motors combined make 1,877 horsepower and 2,478 pound-feet of torque.
It claims a 0-60 time of just 1.65 seconds.
The concept car blends many styling cues from Jaguar race cars of the past.
These include the C-Type and D-Type as well as more modern Group C cars.
The concept car is impossibly long and low, with the biggest wing we've seen in a long time.
Discuss: Jaguar Vision GT SV is an all-electric and all-digital endurance racer
