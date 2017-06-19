Gorillaz can help you get a job at Jaguar Land Rover

A career in automotive engineering might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the "virtual" band Gorillaz, but the band will help you land a job at Jaguar Land Rover, thanks to a new alternate-reality app.

If you download the new Gorillaz app from either the iTunes App Store or Google Play, you can go through a process that could end up with a job offer. After assembling a Jaguar I-Pace concept and learning more about electric vehicles, you can crack a series of code puzzles that are meant to flag up your prowess in coding and engineering.

Those who succeed at solving all the app's puzzles will be fast-tracked for a job at Jaguar Land Rover. Of course, you can still head to JLR's traditional careers website and apply the old-fashioned way, but that's not nearly as much fun.

"As the automotive industry transforms over the next decade, fueled by software innovation, we have to attract the best talent and that requires a radical rethink of how we recruit," said Alex Heslop, JLR's head of electrical engineering, in a statement Monday. "Here, we've found an engaging way to recruit a diverse talent pool in software systems, cyber systems, app development and graphics performance. It will be the first of its kind."

The I-Pace debuted last year at the Los Angeles Auto Show, mixing Jaguar's current design language with a new, battery-electric platform. It should make its way to production within the next five years. Jaguar's efforts in electrification don't stop there -- the company also has a presence in FIA Formula E, an open-wheel category where all the cars are electric.

Gorillaz' fifth studio album, "Humanz," was released in April, featuring collaborations with Grace Jones, De La Soul, Pusha T and more.