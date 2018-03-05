Now Playing: Watch this: Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive

Goodyear has often caught my eye with concept tires but their new Oxygene concept is really wild.

They've gone sort of biotech this time, with living moss at the center of the tire that draws in moisture from the road (not sure how that will fare in Arizona), eats CO2 and puts out oxygen; Basically just doing what plants do. Goodyear estimates a that if every car in Paris had these tires it would remove some 4,000 tons of CO2 each year, equivalent to removing about 4,500 cars from the road there.

The plant-filled center is also bio-hacked to extract a small amount of electricity from photosynthesis to power the tire's on board sensors and sidewall lighting strips, which are imagined as a new form of car-to-pedestrian communication. The electrical generating part isn't pure fantasy: The University of Georgia demonstrated it in the lab in 2013.

Going further, Goodyear imagines these tires would use something like Li-Fi to engage in vehicle-to-infrastructure communication. All thanks to a little lichen.