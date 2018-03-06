Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Goodyear's concept tire isn't called Oxygene because it's airless, although it is non-pneumatic.
It actually has a substructure filled with living moss at its center, which breathes in CO2 and exhales oxygen.
Oxygene harvests the energy created by its live moss to power embedded electronics, including a multi-color light strip that's used to communicate with pedestrians and fellow motorists.
Like any good concept these days, the Oxygene involves 3D printing.
In this case, the tire's carcass is 3D printed from recycled rubber dust.
Goodyear envisions that this tire will be equipped with LiFi -- a visible light communications system.
The light-speed communications network would allow the tires to connect to the Internet of Things, allowing vehicle to vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication.
The multi-color light strip could be a novel way for tomorrow's self-driving cars to notify pedestrians and motorists of vehicle movements or road conditions.
Many companies have been investigating biotech for the automotive space, but this is the first time we've seen anyone embrace the concept so wholeheartedly.
We're guessing that this tread pattern is great for structural stability, but less great for wet-weather traction.
The future of tires is still round, but it may be very, very different.
