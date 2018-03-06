  • goodyear-tyre-concept-oxygen-cleantyre-3
    1
    of 19
  • goodyear-tyre-concept-oxygen-cleantyre-9
    2
    of 19
  • goodyear-tyre-concept-oxygen-cleantyre-6
    3
    of 19
  • Goodyear Oxygene concept tire
    4
    of 19
  • Goodyear Oxygene concept tire
    5
    of 19
  • Goodyear Oxygene concept tire
    6
    of 19
  • Goodyear Oxygene concept tire
    7
    of 19
  • Goodyear Oxygene concept tire
    8
    of 19
  • goodyear-tyre-concept-oxygen-cleantyre-5
    9
    of 19
  • goodyear-tyre-concept-oxygen-cleantyre-14
    10
    of 19
  • goodyear-tyre-concept-oxygen-cleantyre
    11
    of 19
  • goodyear-tyre-concept-oxygen-cleantyre-2
    12
    of 19
  • goodyear-tyre-concept-oxygen-cleantyre-12
    13
    of 19
  • goodyear-tyre-concept-oxygen-cleantyre-13
    14
    of 19
  • goodyear-tyre-concept-oxygen-cleantyre-8
    15
    of 19
  • goodyear-tyre-concept-oxygen-cleantyre-11
    16
    of 19
  • goodyear-tyre-concept-oxygen-cleantyre-7
    17
    of 19
  • goodyear-tyre-concept-oxygen-cleantyre-10
    18
    of 19

Goodyear's concept tire isn't called Oxygene because it's airless, although it is non-pneumatic.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

It actually has a substructure filled with living moss at its center, which breathes in CO2 and exhales oxygen.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Oxygene harvests the energy created by its live moss to power embedded electronics, including a multi-color light strip that's used to communicate with pedestrians and fellow motorists.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Like any good concept these days, the Oxygene involves 3D printing. 

In this case, the tire's carcass is 3D printed from recycled rubber dust.

Caption by / Photo by Goodyear
Read More

Goodyear envisions that this tire will be equipped with LiFi -- a visible light communications system. 

Caption by / Photo by Goodyear
Read More

The light-speed communications network would allow the tires to connect to the Internet of Things, allowing vehicle to vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication.

Caption by / Photo by Goodyear
Read More

The multi-color light strip could be a novel way for tomorrow's self-driving cars to notify pedestrians and motorists of vehicle movements or road conditions.

Caption by / Photo by Goodyear
Read More

Many companies have been investigating biotech for the automotive space, but this is the first time we've seen anyone embrace the concept so wholeheartedly.

Caption by / Photo by Goodyear
Read More

We're guessing that this tread pattern is great for structural stability, but less great for wet-weather traction.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

The future of tires is still round, but it may be very, very different.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Keep clicking or swiping through for more images of Goodyear's Oxygene tire concept.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More
1 of 19
|

Goodyear Oxygene is a living, connected tire

Updated:
Up Next
2019 Mazda6 Tourer is playing with...
34

Latest Stories

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

by
Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

by
2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

by
Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

by
Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

by
You're changing your oil too often

You're changing your oil too often

by