GMC Hummer EV SUV reveal coming next month

GMC

This past October, the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck charged into our lives. But it's not the only Hummer EV. We've seen a handful of teasers, and we'll get our first look at the Hummer EV SUV next month as the brand said Monday the second Hummer variant will be shown off during the NCAA's Final Four basketball tournament.

Specifically, April 3 is the date to mark down for all you Hummer fans. GMC said it will start taking reservations for the SUV on the same day. We have zero clue as to when GMC will start actually building the SUV version, but it could follow the pickup's timeline. Right now, the goal is to get the Edition 1 models to customers in 2022, followed by less powerful trims rolling out through 2024. It's not hard to imagine a similar structure for the Hummer EV SUV.

Enlarge Image GM/Screenshot by Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

While we don't have the finer details, GMC did speak a bit about the upcoming SUV version back in November, when we also caught a glimpse of the vehicle during a General Motors presentation (pictured above). The SUV will come with an Edition 1 trim, like the Hummer EV pickup, and use the automaker's latest Ultium batteries to achieve a targeted range of 350 miles and 1,000 horsepower of muscle. No word on if the SUV will also get the nifty CrabWalk mode, but it seems like a safe bet.

Aside from the SUV news, GMC also revealed a new video featuring the Hummer EV pickup doing its thing in harsh winter testing conditions. Way up in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, GMC's busy thrashing the electric truck in the snow, ice and more to test torque distribution, stability control and various other systems. Check out the video below and stay tuned for more Hummer news as we approach the big electric brick's debut in less than a month.