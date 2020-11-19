GM gives a sneak peek of the Hummer EV SUV and the H2 vibes are strong

Enlarge Image GM

We've known that GM had an SUV version of its recently announced and much-hyped Hummer EV in the works but didn't have much in the way of detail on its particulars. Now, thanks to an online presentation by GM on Thursday, we know a lot more about it.

To start, it looks a lot like the truck version but somehow manages to throw back to the ultramacho H2 (whether that's good or bad, we'll leave you to decide). We also know that the fancy Edition 1 version will use GM's new Ultium batteries for a max range of around 350 miles. Not bad for such a big, chonky SUV.

We also know it'll pack around 1,000 horsepower and for some reason, GM is sticking to this axle-torque malarkey and claiming 11,500 pound-feet of torque. That's not how torque is measured for most vehicles, so disregard it. It's an EV; it'll have plenty of torque for whatever you need. Finally, the General is pegging the 0-60 time in the 3-second range, which is, frankly, silly.

We don't yet have any idea when the Hummer SUV will launch, but we'd expect it to be after the truck, which means maybe early 2022, though that is total speculation. Also speculation is the SUV's price tag. The Edition 1 truck is ready to light your wallet on fire with its $112,595 asking price, and we'd expect the SUV to be in that ballpark, if not slightly more expensive.

GMC Hummer EV is a 1,000-hp super truck that moves laterally like a crab See all photos +56 More