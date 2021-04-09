From the JARVIS software in Iron Man 2 to the Wakandan vibranium sand in Black Panther, motion graphics and design studio Perception has helped shape what sci-fi tech looks and feels like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the most recent example of Perception's handiwork can be found in the dashboard of the upcoming GMC Hummer EV SUV.

Perception is no stranger to working with automotive applications. The studio previously helped build the gauge cluster for the Ford GT supercar, and its list of current and former clients includes Audi, FCA (now Stellantis) and Mercedes-Benz.

For the last two years, Perception has been hard at work helping General Motors design the digital gauges, infotainment and other user interfaces for the just-revealed Hummer EV SUV.

GMC and Perception

For its electric flagship vehicle, GM wanted to lean into a crisp, futuristic aesthetic for the Hummer, but GM also needed to balance that with its rugged off-roading capabilities. Perception landed on a lunar theme, combining sci-fi blockbuster style with inspiration from the most extreme environment humans have ever driven across: the moon.

I spoke with John LePore, Perception's chief creative director, about his favorite bits of the Hummer EV SUV's user interface and the similarities and differences between designing for the road and for the big screen. You can find our discussion in the video above.