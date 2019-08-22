Get ready for a GMC Canyon AT4 with added off-road chops

Emme Hall/Roadshow

This week, GMC invited media to sample the 2020 Sierra HD, but the company packed a surprise for us. It's an AT4-badged surprise, at that.

GMC let it be known that a Canyon AT4 pickup is on the way in a rather creative way. Hopping into the Sierra and flicking on the trailer-mounted camera for towing revealed a highly camouflaged pickup residing inside the unit. The inner walls of the trailer claim the GMC Canyon AT4 is coming in early 2020, so we don't have too long to wait for an official reveal either.

The camouflage does a great job at hiding the truck's looks so we can't comment on how the upgrades will change the midsize pickup truck. However, we do know how the AT4 badge treated the GMC Sierra 1500 and can make a few judgements based on the full-size pickup.

The Sierra AT4 comes with a 2-inch lift kit, Rancho monotube shock absorbers, all-terrain tires, hill-descent control, a locking rear differential and skid plates. We suspect the Canyon will be subject to similar upgrades, or perhaps go a tad further. After all, the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 exists and GMC could easily borrow some of the Chevy's goods to create another off-road pickup with more premium trimmings. GMC also added an Off-Road Performance Package option for the Sierra AT4 that outfits the truck with the 6.2-liter V8 as standard, a new air intake and an upgraded exhaust.

Certainly don't expect V8 power for the Canyon AT4, but even more performance goods seem like a no-brainer. The more money GMC can capture before the aftermarket, the better.

GMC promised it would slap the AT4 badge on every GMC vehicle back in 2018. We're nearing the end of 2019, but GMC also reconfirmed a Terrain and Yukon AT4 are still to come. Stay tuned.