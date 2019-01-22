Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2020 GMC Sierra HD debuted today at a small event in San Diego, California.
The Heavy Duty version of the Sierra/Silverado platform features a beefed-up look and, more importantly, heavy duty performance.
The Sierra HD debuts a 10-speed automatic transmission that is mated to the brand's 6.6-liter Duramax turbo diesel engine.
Some of the most interesting technology that premieres with this generation Sierra is the camera-based tech, including a 'transparent trailer view' that makes a towed payload appear invisible by stitching together camera views.
GMC claims that the Sierra HD Crew Cab boasts best-in-class ratings for front headroom and legroom.
This year, the Sierra HD lineup will also include an AT4 package that brings off-road capability to the 2500 and 3500 trim levels.
The AT4 features an off-road suspension, Rancho Shocks, skid plates and an Eaton locking rear differential.
The rubber meets the road at 18-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin all-terrain tires.
The AT4 should match the HD's towing capability with specific off-road programming for the pickup's Traction Select System.
Though not the first to feature a Rear Camera Mirror, the 2020 GMC Sierra HD will be the first to bring the technology to this segment.
