The 2020 GMC Sierra HD debuted today at a small event in San Diego, California.

The Heavy Duty version of the Sierra/Silverado platform features a beefed-up look and, more importantly, heavy duty performance.

The Sierra HD debuts a 10-speed automatic transmission that is mated to the brand's 6.6-liter Duramax turbo diesel engine.

Some of the most interesting technology that premieres with this generation Sierra is the camera-based tech, including a 'transparent trailer view' that makes a towed payload appear invisible by stitching together camera views.

GMC claims that the Sierra HD Crew Cab boasts best-in-class ratings for front headroom and legroom.

This year, the Sierra HD lineup will also include an AT4 package that brings off-road capability to the 2500 and 3500 trim levels.

The AT4 features an off-road suspension, Rancho Shocks, skid plates and an Eaton locking rear differential. 

The rubber meets the road at 18-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin all-terrain tires.

The AT4 should match the HD's towing capability with specific off-road programming for the pickup's Traction Select System. 

Though not the first to feature a Rear Camera Mirror, the 2020 GMC Sierra HD will be the first to bring the technology to this segment.

2020 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali

2020 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali

2020 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali Dual Rear Wheel

2020 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali Dual Rear Wheel

2020 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali

2020 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali

2020 GMC Sierra HD AT4 Interior

2020 GMC Sierra HD Denali Interior

2020 GMC Sierra HD Denali Interior

2020 GMC Sierra HD Bowl View Camera

2020 GMC Sierra HD Rear Surround Camera View

2020 GMC Sierra HD Rear Trailer Camera View

2020 GMC Sierra HD Rear Top Down Camera View

2020 GMC Sierra HD Picture In Picture Side View Camera

2020 GMC Sierra HD Inside Trailer View Camera

2020 GMC Sierra HD Hitch View Camera

2020 GMC Sierra HD Front Top Down View Camera

2020 GMC Sierra HD Front Side View Camera

2020 GMC Sierra HD Front View Camera

2020 GMC Sierra HD Bed View Camera

2020 GMC Sierra HD Rear View Camera

2020 GMC Sierra HD Transparent Trailer Rear Camera View

2020 GMC Sierra HD Rear Side Camera

