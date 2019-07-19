2020 Cadillac CT5 offers lots of standard kit starting below $38,000

Enlarge Image Cadillac

We've known about the 2020 Cadillac CT5 for quite some time, but one of the last pieces in the puzzle that we didn't know for sure was its price. Certainly, a brand spanking new replacement for the Cadillac CTS can't be too inexpensive, right? As it turns out, it's still pretty affordable.

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 will start at $37,890 including destination. That will net you a base CT5 Luxury, but there's loads of standard equipment on this entry-level trim, including a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, active noise cancellation and a suite of safety features that include automatic braking and a rear-seat alert.

Rear-wheel drive is standard on the CT5, and moving up to AWD changes the price to $40,490, but it adds standard heated seats and a heated steering wheel, too. For now, we only know pricing for CT5 models equipped with the 2.0-liter I4, which makes 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Other variants will follow, but their pricing information will be announced separately.

Beyond the base, there are two other trims on offer, although we don't have all the packaging information necessary to tell you what additional features are on board. The CT5 Premium Luxury trim will cost $41,690 with RWD or $44,780 with AWD, while the CT5 Sport bumps prices a little higher, to $42,690 and $45,290, respectively.

We're also looking forward to learning about the pricing for the hotter CT5-V, which packs a twin-turbo V6 putting out 355 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. It should be a sprightly little sedan, but if you're waiting for the true CT5-V, you'll have to wait a bit longer. We've only seen the highest-performance CT5-V in a camouflaged teaser, so we're not even sure what's under the hood just yet.