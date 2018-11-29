GM's 'Cadillac-exclusive' V8 will likely end up in next CTS-V, Escalade

Enlarge Image Cadillac

Earlier this year, Cadillac introduced a brand-new, 4.2-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine. This "Cadillac-exclusive," engine was originally scheduled to arrive under the hood of the CT6 V-Sport. But with the recent announcement that the CT6 will end production, what happens to this powerful new motor?

A source close to Cadillac told Roadshow on Thursday that this new V8 will likely end up under the hood of the next-generation CTS-V sedan (or is that CT5-V?). The source also said the V8 is slated to show up in the Escalade SUV.

When Cadillac announced the CT6 V-Sport at the 2018 New York Auto Show, it said the 4.2-liter V8 would produce 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. That doesn't quite match the current CTS-V's 640 horsepower and 630 pound-feet from its 6.2-liter supercharged V8, so the 4.2-liter engine would likely get a small power bump for this application.

The Escalade, meanwhile, uses a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 that makes 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, so the 4.2-liter engine would probably be detuned slightly. Unless there's, like, an Escalade-V in the works. Which would be freaking awesome.

Cadillac's 4.2-liter V8 will be hand-built at General Motors' Performance Build Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky, which is also the home of the Chevrolet Corvette. So it stands to reason this V8 might also find its way into some sort of Corvette model -- whether front- or mid-engined.

The next-generation CTS is expected to arrive sometime in 2019, with the V model following shortly thereafter.