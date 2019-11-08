Get an easy-to-install solar-powered wireless backup camera kit for $127.29

Everyone should have a backup camera mounted on the back of their car. They're surprisingly essential, making backing up and parking both easier and safer. In fact, I guarantee that if you spend even a little time driving a car with a backup camera and then take the wheel of a car without one, you'll immediately notice the difference. There are a lot of aftermarket backup camera kits you can use to upgrade your car, but most of them suffer from the same problem: installation is just too darned difficult. Not so with the Solar Wireless Backup Camera Kit. And now you can get the Solar Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $127.49 when you use the coupon on the product page and apply code TT8LWC8C at checkout. That's a savings of 25% off the list price of $170.

Because the camera kit is wireless and solar powered, there are no holes to drill or wires or cables to route through the car. Manufacturer AUTO-VOX claims that installation takes a total of five minutes and needs nothing more than a screwdriver to perform.

The system is powered by a 2800mAh battery that needs about 30 minutes to charge each day; if your car doesn't get a lot of light, you can also remove the battery and charge it manually via USB.

One of the advantages of some aftermarket backup cameras is that you can turn them on even when driving forward, and this model is just such a camera. You can leave it on to watch traffic in the rear and control it with an included remote control. It also features a night vision mode for better visibility in low light.

The Solar Wireless Backup Camera Kit has 4.5 stars with 79 ratings, which isn't enough to give you a lot of confidence in the star rating -- but both FakeSpot and ReviewMeta give the ratings a passing score.

Now playing: Watch this: Buy the right backup camera

