GM and Honda co-developing two new EVs

Enlarge Image General Motors

General Motors and Honda are partnering to create two new electric vehicles, the automakers announced Thursday. This pair of EVs will be sold under the Honda brand in the United States and Canada, and are expected to go on sale for the 2024 model year.

The new EVs will ride on GM's flexible electric vehicle architecture, powered by the company's Ultium batteries. However, the exterior and interior designs will be led by Honda, and the "platform will be engineered to support Honda's driving character," the companies said in a statement.

Additionally, the Honda EVs will benefit from GM's OnStar connected-car services, integrated into the Japanese automaker's HondaLink suite. What's really cool, though, is that "Honda plans to make GM's hands-free advanced driver-assist technology available," the companies said. That's right, Super Cruise will be offered on these Hondas.

Honda has dabbled with fully electric vehicles, most recently offering the Fit EV and Clarity EV in the US. The automaker also sells the cute-as-a-button Honda E abroad, but has largely spent its electrification efforts on hybrid vehicles, like the new CR-V.

General Motors, meanwhile, has massive plans to ramp up its EV production. In early March, the Detroit-based automaker confirmed plans to launch a number of electric vehicles for its Cadillac, Buick, Chevrolet and GMC brands.

Overall, this seems like a really solid partnership. GM's EV bones are great, but Honda's does a far better job with both exterior and interior design, not to mention driving dynamics. We're excited to see what hits the road in a couple of years.