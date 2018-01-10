Ford's Sync 3 now comes with Waze, and that's amazing

There hasn't been an automaker that has fully integrated Waze into its infotainment system -- until today.

Ford announced at CES 2018 that it will soon offer Waze integration on its Sync 3 infotainment system. Instead of having to check your phone to use Waze, you'll be able to plug in your phone and run the app directly through the infotainment screen.

And it's not limited to navigation, either. Users will get the full monty, whether it's warnings from other users or newer features like HOV route support or Talk to Waze, which lets you operate the app with just voice controls.

This is a pretty big deal, because up until now, using Waze required using your phone. Sure, you could work around the issue by mirroring your smartphone apps via Android Auto (Waze isn't available on Apple CarPlay), but this integration is just a bit slicker.

So how can you get it in your car? Sadly, it's limited to 2018 model year Ford vehicles -- 2017s with Sync 3 are not eligible for this. When it's made available to the public, owners will need to update their infotainment system using either an over-the-air update or a more traditional USB-based solution.

Ford's not stopping with Waze. The automaker also previewed integrations of iHeartRadio and WebEx. If you're not familiar with the latter, consider yourself lucky -- it's a web conferencing platform, so WebEx integration gives you even fewer reasons to skip out on that upcoming conference call.

