Ford v Ferrari's second trailer is here, and this time the focus is on people

We caught our first glimpse of the forthcoming Ford v Ferrari film back in June, and that original trailer got just about everyone buzzing, it seems. Now, more than three months later, we're being treated to our second look at the Christian Bale/Matt Damon-led film, and it's looking even better.

In case you somehow forgot, the movie is a retelling of the story of how Ford, slighted after an attempt to purchase Ferrari, decided to embarrass that company by beating it in the 24 Hour of Le Mans.

The film seems to focus more on the relationship between the ol' Texas chicken farmer himself, Carroll Shelby, and his chief test driver and sometimes-racer Ken Miles. We're incredibly excited to see Miles be the focus of the movie since he was arguably one of racing's greatest unsung heroes.

The rest of the cast of Ford v Ferrari looks impressive as well, particularly Jon Bernthal as the late, great Lee Iacocca, Ray McKinnon (of Deadwood and Sons of Anarchy fame) as legendary engineer and hot rodder Phil Remington and former Top Gear Stig Ben Collins as racer Denny Hulme.

The film is scheduled for release on Nov. 15, and we're already contemplating camping out for tickets.