The 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans was the first time an American manufacturer won, and in November, you'll get to see an adaptation of that nearly insurmountable task on the silver screen.

20th Century Fox on Sunday unveiled the first trailer for Ford v Ferrari. While early photos from the movie led some to believe that Matt Damon and Christian Bale would be playing Carroll Shelby and Enzo Ferrari, respectively, it turns out that Bale is actually playing the role of Ken Miles, a test driver and racer who helped Shelby develop the GT40.

Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox

The movie doesn't just focus on the race, instead chronicling the seemingly impossible task of Ford standing up to Ferrari in one of the toughest races in automotive history. A win at Le Mans is never a guarantee, as running a race car at pace for 24 hours straight can put vehicles and people through all sorts of hell.

Shelby's mark is still felt at Ford to this day. In addition to two generations of Ford GT supercar that were built in the 21st century as a new-school throwback, Shelby's name is still on the most hardcore Mustangs to leave the factory.

For v Ferrari also stars Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Jon Bernthal (star of The Punisher Netflix series), Josh Lucas (Poseidon), and Ray McKinnon (Deadwood). It's directed and co-written by James Mangold, who also wrote and directed Logan and The Wolverine.

It's unclear just how much will change in the move from the history books to the big screen, but come Nov. 15, we'll find out for sure when the movie releases around the world.

Originally published 6:39 a.m. PT.

Updated at 3:28 p.m. PT with images and more movie notes.