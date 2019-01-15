Mustang GT500 vs. Challenger Redeye vs. Camaro ZL1: How do they stack up?

One of the hottest debuts at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show was the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. While it's still a little light on specs, with most performance figures slated to be announced this summer, we do have enough information to do a rough comparison against the best muscle cars from Chevrolet and Dodge.

So how does the 2020 GT500 stack up against the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye and the Chevy Camaro ZL1? Let's find out.

Displacement Model Engine displacement (L) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 6.2 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye 6.2 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 5.2

We'll start out easy. Both the Chevy Camaro ZL1 and Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye rock 6.2-liter V8s, while the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 makes do with just 5.2 liters of displacement.

Output Model Horsepower Torque (lb-ft) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 650 650 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye 797 707 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 700+ (est.) N/A

While both the Chevy and Dodge have the same displacement, their outputs are nowhere near each other. The Camaro ZL1 puts out a square 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, while the Redeye blows it away with 797 hp and 707 lb-ft. As for the GT500, Ford only said in Detroit that it will have more than 700 horsepower. Ford neglected to discuss torque.

Performance Model 0-60 accel (sec.) 1/4-mile (sec. @ mph) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 3.5 11.4 @ 127 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye 3.4 10.8 @ 131 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 3.5 (est.) < 11 @ ???

When it comes to rocketing forward from a stop, all three cars are pretty evenly matched. In a 0-to-60-mph sprint, all three cars are neck and neck -- both the Camaro and Shelby should reach it in 3.5 seconds, while the Dodge barely ekes out a victory at 3.4 seconds.

In a quarter-mile sprint, the Camaro is left behind with a time of 11.4 seconds at 127 mph. The Hellcat Redeye will do the same run in 10.8 seconds at 131 mph. As for the GT500, Ford only said that it'll run the quarter in under 11.0 seconds, and the automaker didn't mention a trap speed.

Transmissions Model Available transmissions Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 6-speed manual, 10-speed automatic Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye 8-speed automatic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 7-speed dual-clutch

The Camaro is the only car in this group to offer more than a single transmission, allowing buyers the choice of a proper 6-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic. The Hellcat Redeye only comes with an 8-speed automatic, while the GT500 rocks a fast 7-speed dual-clutch.

Brakes Model Brake size (F, mm) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 390 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye 390 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 420

One of the specs Ford was quick to tout was the GT500's front brake size -- its SHW front rotors measure an impressive 420 millimeters (about 16.5 inches), which is positively monstrous and should provide for some impressive braking specs. While it's the clear leader, the Redeye and ZL1 aren't too far behind with 390mm (15.4-inch) rotors. Clamping down on the GT500's rotors are a set of Brembo six-piston front calipers.

