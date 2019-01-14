2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a friendlier brawler

Ford says the new GT500 will be the most-powerful production 'Stang ever, with over 700 horsepower.
A new, wider front end was developed to enable 50 percent more cooling air.
This is the optional Track Package, which incorporates more advanced aerodynamics, carbon-fiber wheels and a deleted rear seat, among other things.
Ford says the Track Pack's aero helps enable more rear downforce than that of the company's GT supercar.
The rear end receives a new composite diffuser that's bookended by four 5-inch exhaust tips.
A grippy faux suede steering wheel has new magnesium paddle shifters.
Recaro seats are optional, but they're mandatory in my book.
Everything above the bumper strike face is gloss black, and everything below is matte finish. Ford designers call this the "waterline."
20-inch Michelin summer tires come standard, but whether you get Pilot Sport 4S rubber or the more aggressive Cup 2 not-quite-slicks shown here depends on whether you pony up for the Track Pack.
Ford has upsized the various snakes around the GT500's bodywork. As if it needed more menace.
This is the largest hood vent ever fitted to a production Ford.
With the front air intakes being 50 percent larger, a bigger air extractor was needed, too.
The new hood, made of sheet mold compound, has integrated hood pins.
A unique front splitter bears a subtle Shelby logo.
