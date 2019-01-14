2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a friendlier brawler

Photos
Ford says the new GT500 will be the most-powerful production 'Stang ever, with over 700 horsepower.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 98

A new, wider front end was developed to enable 50 percent more cooling air.

A new, wider front end was developed to enable 50 percent more cooling air.
2
of 98

This is the optional Track Package, which incorporates more advanced aerodynamics, carbon-fiber wheels and a deleted rear seat, among other things.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 98

Ford says the Track Pack's aero helps enable more rear downforce than that of the company's GT supercar.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 98

The rear end receives a new composite diffuser that's bookended by four 5-inch exhaust tips.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 98

A grippy faux suede steering wheel has new magnesium paddle shifters.

A grippy faux suede steering wheel has new magnesium paddle shifters.
6
of 98

Recaro seats are optional, but they're mandatory in my book.

Recaro seats are optional, but they're mandatory in my book.
7
of 98

Everything above the bumper strike face is gloss black, and everything below is matte finish. Ford designers call this the "waterline."

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 98

20-inch Michelin summer tires come standard, but whether you get Pilot Sport 4S rubber or the more aggressive Cup 2 not-quite-slicks shown here depends on whether you pony up for the Track Pack.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 98

Ford has upsized the various snakes around the GT500's bodywork. As if it needed more menace.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 98

This is the largest hood vent ever fitted to a production Ford. 

With the front air intakes being 50 percent larger, a bigger air extractor was needed, too.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 98

The new hood, made of sheet mold compound, has integrated hood pins.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 98

A unique front splitter bears a subtle Shelby logo.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 98

Click or swipe through for tons more photos of the new GT500 from the Detroit Auto Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
26
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
27
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
28
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
29
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
30
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
31
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
32
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
33
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
34
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
35
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
36
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
37
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
38
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
39
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
40
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
41
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
42
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
43
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
44
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
45
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
46
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
47
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
48
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
49
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
50
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
51
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
52
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
53
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
54
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
55
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
56
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
57
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
58
of 98

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
59
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
60
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
61
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
62
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
63
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
64
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
65
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
66
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
67
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
68
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
69
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
70
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
71
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
72
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
73
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
74
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
75
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
76
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
77
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
78
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
79
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
80
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
81
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
82
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
83
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
84
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
85
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
86
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
87
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
88
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
89
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
90
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
91
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
92
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
93
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
94
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
95
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
96
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
97
of 98

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
98
of 98
