Ford adds 1M vehicles to Takata recall, EcoSport SUV recalled separately

Believe it or not, automakers are still adding vehicles to the massive Takata airbag inflator recall. That's one of the two new recalls Ford just announced, with the second affecting its new subcompact SUV.

Recall the first: Adding to the Takata fray

Ford announced Friday that it is expanding its list of vehicles recalled for Takata airbag inflators for the fourth time. This planned expansion covers an additional 953,000 vehicles, approximately 780,000 of which are located in the US. The following vehicles comprise this latest expansion, which covers the passenger side front inflator:

The Takata recall kicked off when it was determined that hundreds of millions of its airbag inflator components lacked a moisture-absorbing desiccant. When exposed to humidity and high temperatures, the airbag inflators might fail, spraying the cabin with shrapnel instead of inflating the airbag as required. Both fatalities and injuries have been linked to Takata's faulty parts, but Ford says no injuries are linked to the vehicles mentioned above.

Upon receiving the recalled vehicles, Ford's service technicians will replace the faulty component with one that will work as expected.

Recall the second: EcoSport weld issues

Ford also issued a recall for just 87 examples of the 2019 Ford EcoSport subcompact SUV. 63 of these vehicles are in the United States.

A wonky weld is to blame for this recall. Apparently, an insufficient weld on the back of the front seat might reduce the structure's overall strength, which could lead to an increased risk of injury in a crash. Thankfully Ford says it has no knowledge of injuries or accidents related to this recall.

A simple part swap is all it takes to remedy this issue. Ford's technicians will simply replace the front seats with new ones that have sufficient welds.