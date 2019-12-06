Ford recalls 231,000 F-Series Super Duty trucks for tailgates suddenly opening

Ford

Not only will thousands of Ford F-Series Super Duty pickups need to go back for potentially buggy daytime running lights, as a recall detailed earlier this week, but the automaker also announced a larger campaign for the truck.

Ford said on Friday that 231,664 F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty pickups are covered in a new recall for tailgates that may open unintentionally. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had already opened an investigation into this issue. The recall covers 2017-2019 model years for the trucks, and another 29,953 of them are being recalled in America's hat, aka Canada.

The automaker said water may be able to enter the electrical wiring system that operates the electric tailgate latch-release. This part is housed in the tailgate handle. If water gets in, it could cause a short circuit and the tailgate may open whenever it pleases, whether that's while parked or driving.

If the tailgate opens unintentionally, cargo could spill out, which increases the risk of injury and a crash.

Ford said owners will need to take their F-Series Super Duty rigs to a dealer, where a modification will be made to the tailgate wiring harnesses. A technician will also install a release switch. All of the work will be performed for free.

In other news, the 2020 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator are being recalled -- again. The automaker said the latest issue to plague the SUVs is a protective fuel line sleeve that may not be long enough. This problem is only present in models with the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6.

In SUVs with a sleeve that's too short, the fuel line could make hard contact with the convolute-protected vapor fuel line. Vibrations and wear could wear down the plastic fuel line and create a gasoline leak. Gasoline leaks are never a good thing, and this issue increases the risk of a fire. Ford said it's not aware of any injuries or fires related to this problem, however.

There are 3,858 Explorers and Aviators affected, and owners will need to take them to a dealer to check the sleeve length. If it's too short, owners will get one the correct length with a securing tie strap at no charge.