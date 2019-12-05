Ford F-Series Super Duty pickups recalled for buggy daytime running lights

Enlarge Image Ford

Some of Ford's popular workhorses have been hit with a new recall. The F-Series Super Duty line, which comprises the F-250, F-350 and F-450, will need to go back to the dealer over some buggy daytime running lights.

The automaker said in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last month that certain 2018 and 2019 models may house unresponsive daytime running lights when the driver switches the headlights to the On position. The daytime running lights may not dim, which could impair other drivers' vision and increase the risk of a crash.

Ford identified 86,296 F-Series Super Duty models that are affected.

It's not a major problem to solve, thankfully. Ford F-Series Super Duty owners will need to take their pickups to the dealer where a technician will reprogram the body control module at no charge. The automaker said this software wasn't correctly calibrated at the time of production.

Notices have begun mailing out to affected owners as the recall began on Nov. 25.