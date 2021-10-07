Next Ford Ranger shows off as global reveal approaches

We're likely closer to a new Ford Ranger than we realize. Well, at least for global markets outside North America. On Thursday, Ford Australia published a new video showing off the next-generation Ranger under a much lighter camouflage than we saw previously. It's really more of a fun, artistic wrap that lets us see the new truck better than ever.

The digital-looking camouflage is supposed to take elements from the Bronco R race SUV, but I don't really see that. It looks cool, but I'm not sure where the Bronco R elements really come in. In any case, the truck certainly looks fresher from the rear with new taillights and some embossed lines on the tailgate. However, the camo still does a good job at hiding many of the truck's design elements -- as it should.

When we do see the new truck later this year, don't expect it to come to America right off the bat. Instead, rumors suggest Ford will introduce the North American-spec Ranger for production in July 2023. It's not clear what the delay's for, but it could very well be due to a host of different specifications to meet American truck buyers' needs better. Take any specs announced for the global model with a grain of salt, in other words. If anything, a turbo-four engine with a plug-in hybrid system sounds like one powertrain that could make its way to North America.

Check out the video above and stay tuned as we keep our eyes peeled for more next-gen Ranger news.