Ford teases next-gen Ranger pickup

Ford of Europe on Thursday teased the next-generation Ranger pickup in a video that shows the midsize rig being put through its paces off-road, tackling some seriously gnarly terrain.

Other than the grade-A hooning, it's hard to tell what's going on here. The new truck's body is draped in more camouflage than a Marine Corps sniper wearing a ghillie suit. Still, we can glean a few details about the upcoming Ranger.

This truck's side-view mirrors appear larger than the current model's and its hood could be taller for a more in-your-face look. The upcoming Ranger's headlights appear to have a C-clamp-inspired design like its big brother, the F-150, has. These lamp housings will likely sport efficient LED lighting elements, too.

Expect this new Ranger to ride on a traditional ladder-style frame. As it does now, the teaser video shows that the truck has an independent front suspension plus a traditional live axle at the rear. Once again, extended- and crew-cab bodies should be on the menu. Global customers will also likely be able to nab a regular-cab version (one is available today).

In the US, the current Ranger is a popular midsize truck, though it's pretty old at this point. It went on sale here back in 2019, though it's been available in other markets since about 2011. It's unclear how much hardware the new Ranger will share with the outgoing model, but it wouldn't surprise us if it's quite a bit, especially the parts owners don't see, like the suspension or frame.

Powertrains could carryover as well. The current 'Murican-spec Ranger features a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine that's good for 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, respectable if not outstanding figures. It wouldn't be a shock if the new Ranger featured more giddy-up, either from a retuned version of this engine or some sort of hybridized drivetrain. Ford might even offer its delightful 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 in this truck, but this is pure speculation. Naturally, international customers will have a range of diesel power plants to choose from.

Whatever it looks like, we don't have to wait long to see the new Ranger. It should be unveiled later this year with an on-sale date sometime in 2022. According to the automaker, this truck promises to be the toughest, most capable and best-connected Ranger in history. But don't take our word for it, give that video a look-see for yourself above.